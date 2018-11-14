Delivery Room Doghouse: Watch The Moment Kim K & Tristan Thompson Come Face-to-Face Before Khloe Gives Birth [Video]

Kim Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Have An Awkward Encounter

The last episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw things heat all the way up as the news broke of Tristan Thompson’s cheating, which all happened a couple days before Khloe gave birth. Because of The People’s Choice Awards, fans were left with a week-long hiatus before seeing how the rest of the drama unfolds–but lucky for us, this Sunday’s episode is right around the corner.

A new sneak peek of this week’s episode was just revealed, where we see exactly what happens when Kim K see’s Tristan for the first time since his cheating became public. Things got awkward, to say the least.

Check out the clip below to see how things went down in Khloe’s delivery room.