Rob Kardashian Says Blac Chyna Obliterated His Bank Account & Caused Him To Lose His Home

Rob Kardashian Getting Help From Kris Jenner, Blame Blac Chyna For Financial Struggles

Robert Kardashian is seeing his share of financial struggles right now and he blames it all on Blac Chyna. But no worries, mommy Kris is here to help him out!

According to court documents quoting Rob obtained by The Blast, Rob says he lost thousands of dollars because of his baby mama and is now forced to sell half of his sock line Arthur George to his mother to recoup.

Rob said,

“When the business was struggling, my mother infused it with capital to keep it afloat and from her infusion gained a 50% share in the company. Previously, the line’s success was in large part due to my regular posting and general promotion on social media. Angela’s [Blac Chyna] request for a restraining order against me includes various prohibitions on what I could post online. In order to avoid any potential future issues, I nearly eliminated my social media presence.”

Yikes! So Blac Chyna’s shenanigans last year stopped him from getting those IG coins? Will a judge see it this way? Rob is also reportedly moved in with his mother after losing his house earlier this year.

“My income now is insufficient to pay for my expenses. As of Jan. 17, 2018, I am short nearly $300,000 which my accountant projects I will need to pay for my 2107 tax liabilities. I no longer own a home. I now live in my mother’s home.”

Who do YOU think is to blame for Rob’s financial crisis?