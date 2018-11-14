Knocked Up Or Nah: Is Erykah Badu Expecting Baby #4 With Her ‘Butterfly’ Bae?

Congratulations???

Is Erykah Badu Pregnant With Ishmael Butler’s Baby?

Rumors are currently swirling that Erykah Badu’s expecting. The soul songstress/doula, 47, sparked pregnancy rumors Tuesday when she posted a video of herself seemingly showing off a baby bump.

In the vid posted to Instagram, “She love you Ish,” flashes across the screen as Erykah cradles her (seemingly pregnant) belly that’s captioned “Ishues with trust.”

The video and caption is causing speculation that she’s sweetly expecting with Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler, founder of jazz-rap group Digable Planets.

Erykah is a QUEEN at keeping her private life under wraps. Last year she surprisingly confirmed that she’d found her “forf” love; “Boondocks” EP/”Black Dynamite” creator Carl Jones.

This would be Erykah’s fourth child, she has Seven Sirius Benjamin with Andre 3000, Mars Merkaba Thedford with Jay Electronica (L) and Puma Sabti Curry with the D.O.C (R).

Congrats and best wishes to Erkyah and Ishmael if they really are expecting.

See more Ishmael and Erykah on the flip.