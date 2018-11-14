Knocked Up Or Nah: Is Erykah Badu Expecting Baby #4 With Her ‘Butterfly’ Bae?

- By Bossip Staff
Congratulations???

Is Erykah Badu Pregnant With Ishmael Butler’s Baby?

Rumors are currently swirling that Erykah Badu’s expecting. The soul songstress/doula, 47, sparked pregnancy rumors Tuesday when she posted a video of herself seemingly showing off a baby bump.

In the vid posted to Instagram, “She love you Ish,” flashes across the screen as Erykah cradles her (seemingly pregnant) belly that’s captioned “Ishues with trust.”

 

Ishhues wit trust.

The video and caption is causing speculation that she’s sweetly expecting with Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler, founder of jazz-rap group Digable Planets.

Erykah is a QUEEN at keeping her private life under wraps. Last year she surprisingly confirmed that she’d found her “forf” love; “Boondocks” EP/”Black Dynamite” creator Carl Jones. 

This would be Erykah’s fourth child, she has Seven Sirius Benjamin with Andre 3000, Mars Merkaba Thedford with Jay Electronica (L) and Puma Sabti Curry with the D.O.C (R).

Congrats and best wishes to Erkyah and Ishmael if they really are expecting.

See more Ishmael and Erykah on the flip.

Erykah posted Ishmael in September on her IG. “Ish a beautiful brother,” she captioned a picture.

Last year Shabazz Palaces, Ishmael’s current group, had an NPR Tiny Desk concert.

If he look back we go together.

Y.A.W.Y.T.A.H.Y.S.C.W. 🎧Kamasi Washington

