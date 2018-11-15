Messy Boots: Here’s How Nicki’s Barbz Reacted To Safaree Posting Pics With Rival Lil Kim

<h2>Safaree And Lil Kim Troll Nicki</h2>

Well isn’t this something. Remember back when the Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim feud was in full throttle and the two were trading insults all over the internet? Well there was one person right by Nicki’s side shading Kim right along with her. That person was Safaree.

Now that Nicki and Safaree are broken up for good and their relationship crashed and burned in depressing fashion, it looks like he’s going to just buddy up with her enemies like everything is sweet.

The enemy in question is, you guessed it, that very same Lil Kim he spent all those months insulting. The two met up at Remy Ma’s baby shower and shared a touching IG video with the world.

Who can hate that? You know who…the BARBZZZZZ. They had all sorts of shade to throw at Kim and Mr. Anaconda for their reconciliation. This sparked a Twitter war.

To all the Bitter Barbz who mad Lil’Kim and Safaree took a pic together 👑🐝 pic.twitter.com/YnlNN7xFjH — The Notorious O.N.E (@TheNotoriousKJM) November 13, 2018

