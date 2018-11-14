New Series: Bre-Z, Rob Hardy, & More Attend Atlanta Screening Of CW’s ‘ALL AMERICAN’

The CW Screens ‘ALL AMERICAN’ in Atlanta

The CW along with the Black Women Film Network (BWFN) hosted a screening of the new series ALL AMERICAN at Regal Atlantic Station. Cast member Bre-Z (who plays “Tamia ‘Coop’ Cooper”) attended along with ALL AMERICAN director Rob Hardy, showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, CW Senior VP of Current Programs Traci Blackwell and former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the inspiration for the show.

Guests watched the pilot episode and enjoyed an insightful Q&A moderated by Bossip managing editor, Janee Bolden. Additional attendees included actor Clifton Powell (“Saints & Sinners”), rapper Bonecrusher, WNBA star Angel McCoughtry, actor E. Roger Mitchell (“The Quad,” The Hunger Games), singer Brandi Williams (Blaque), retired two-time Super Bowl Champion Tyrone Poole (New England Patriots) and former Green Bay Packers wide receiver and Super Bowl Champion Eric Matthews.

ALL AMERICAN tells the story of a rising high school football player from South L.A. who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High and forced to navigate a vastly different world. The show stars stars Daniel Ezra as “Spencer James,” Taye Diggs as “Billy Baker,” Samantha Logan as “Olivia Baker” and Bre-Z as “Tamia ‘Coop’ Cooper.”

ALL AMERICAN airs Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT on The CW!