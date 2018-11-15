C-Walk Of Fame: Snoop Dogg To Receive A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Snoop Dogg To Receieve Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Snoop Dogg is finally getting his just due as one of the most unique, famous, and successful people that Hollyweird has ever laid eyes on.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Snoopy D-O-double-G will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on this coming Monday, November 19. His star will be the 2651st monument and will lay literally right in front of Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios.

“Snoop Dogg is one of those people who can do anything. He raps, he acts, he hosts a television show, he cooks, and helps community kids with his philanthropic work,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “He is a man of the ages and we welcome him to our Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Jimmy will be on hand to honor the Doggfather along with his legendary producer Dr. Dre and another icon in Qunicy Jones. Sounds like it’s going to be one helluva ceremony. Someone better keep an eye on Quincy when he gets on the mic. Ain’t no telling what past secrets he’s liable to divulge about some party he and Snoop went to back in the day. We’re just sayin’…

Congrats to Snoop! He’s the kush-scented Black excellence that we all deserve.