GRITSSSSSSS! Jill Scott Claps Back At Thirsty Trolls Salivating Over Her Fellatio-Friendly Performance

Some two-hand twirl rumor control….

Jill Scott Explains Her Oral Sex Simulating Performance

Pass the mic—a very skilled full of thrills, Jill Scott’s got something to say.

Remember that video going around of the songstress simulating some toe-curling oral sex onstage?

Well, Jilly from Philly’s offering an explanation and clapping back at thirsty men flooding her DMs. According to Jill. whoever posted the clip didn’t capture the true point of her sensual suckling and she’s BEEN about that two-hand twirl life.

“There’s good intention in everything I do, particularly for couples. I’ve BEEN me baby. ALL of me. Check the discography. Peace.”

Good morning Love Village & welcome newbies. I don’t know who tweeted that snippet but they didn’t capture the point. There’s good intention in everything I do, particularly for couples. I’ve BEEN me baby. ALL of me. Check the discography. Peace. — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) November 14, 2018

SPEAK YOUR TRUTH FREAKY QUEEN.

Jill also had a message for the influx of parched peen havers who’ve been BEGGING to have a “meet and greet with her.” Jill’s apparently fed up with the “Hey big heads” and thinks men should use her real nicknames; “Ms. Monsta Mind” or “Ms. Brilliant Brain Jane.”

“Meet and greet? Sure. Anything else? Nope. I didn’t pos that old ass snippet. Piss on whoever did! My DDm’s blowing up and idiots who’ll NEVER know what I dod for the man I [heart emoji], hollering hey big head. It’s Ms. Monsta Mind or Ms Brilliant Brain Jane

I ain’t mad at all. I’m glowing to work💋Have a fantastic day and get chu some Jill Scott. Makes the day go down a lil easier. pic.twitter.com/uNri9yn7YS — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) November 15, 2018

Oh, she’s NASTY, nasty.

In case you’re curious, at least one celeb has come forward to admit that they’re shooting their shot at Jill…

