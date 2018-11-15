BlackInkCrew: Here’s What Happened When Ceaser FIRED Sky And Kicked Her To The Curb

<h2>Ceaser Fires Sky</h2>

If you have been watching Black Ink Crew this season then you know that Ceaser has been TRIPPIN trippin. He’s been getting rid of a cast member damn near every episode. Last week he tossed Donna like she was old laundry.

This week he went after the one person no on thought he’d cast aside. That’s right, he went after his A1, his ride or die, the peanut butter to his jelly. He went after Sky.

Sky was trying to expand her horizons by opening up a fashion store but she didn’t want to tell Ceaser at first. Maybe that’s where she went wrong because when he found out, he overreacted like he’s been doing all season. As a result, he booted Sky. But wasn’t he just swinging on skinny light skinned dudes for her honor a few weeks ago? Word?

This was the final straw for Twitter, who has had enough of Ceaser a d his power trips. Take a look at the reactions and see who’s side people are on.

The way Ceasar treats people is gonna be the downfall of black ink . You can’t run a business and treat your employees like shit and expect them to stay . #BlackInkCrew — Jasmine King (@PinkLemxnadee) November 15, 2018

