Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Was Having Barbie Dreams About Michael B. Jordan At The People’s Choice Awards [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Since we have functional eyes, Nicki Minaj’s lust for Michael “Bae” Jordan needs no explanation whatsoever. Here, Nicki speaks with E’s Jason Kennedy who seems particularly smitten with the rapper while she talks all about her PCA 2018 experience.
Tristan Fewings/MTV 2018/Getty Images for MTV
