Over It: Idris Elba’s Daughter Wasn’t Impressed When Her Dad Became “Sexiest Man Alive”

Understandably, Her Dad Didn’t Conjure Any Strong Feelings

While the rest of the world was soaking in their puddle of drool thinking about Idris Elba‘s Sexiest Man Alive pics, his daughter Isan was ready to move on to the next hot topic.

The 16-year-old spoke with People about her dad’s crowning achievement and her reaction was priceless. “Actually, I was on Instagram. PEOPLE said, ‘Oh, we’re announcing the Sexiest Man Alive,’ and I was like, ‘Oh yes, can’t wait,’” she said.

Then, her enthusiasm plummeted when she found out her own flesh and blood graced the cover. “I wake up in the morning and it’s my dad. I was like, ‘This is not what I was expecting. This is not very fun,’” she jokingly said at an event announcing her as the Golden Globe Ambassador.

Her dad even tried to bring up his Sexiest Man Alive title on the phone and clearly, he didn’t get the reaction he wanted from his daughter.

“When I called him the day after, not even about it, he was like, ‘Do you have anything to say to me?’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t think so.’ Then he said, ‘I’m the Sexiest Man Alive.’ I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. That. That thing. Uh, okay, cool. You’re welcome,’ ” Isan said.

Cold.

Despite Isan’s nonchalant attitude about the situation, her peers won’t let her forget that her dad is a bonafide sex biscuit.

“It’s definitely a topic around school, so I’m the one being teased about it,” she said after being asked if she taunts her dad with his title. Isan clarified that the teasing was “in a nice way,” however, even though it could get “awkward sometimes.”

Isan was recently named the 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), so she has her own accolades to celebrate.

“She’s a big fan of film, fashion, and beauty and is also a member of her school’s business club and in her spare time, you can often find her traveling with her Golden Globe award-winning dad,” HFPS President Meher Tatna said at an event announcing Isan. “Please help me in welcoming and congratulating the 2019 golden globe ambassador, daughter of Kim and Idris Elba, Isan Elba.”

Isan expressed that she was “honored” by the opportunity, saying “I’ve always been a lover of TV and movies and I dream to be in the industry one day.”

She said she was excited to talk about issues she cares about such as “mental health, expression among African Americans, and my peers in particular.”

Her dad even congratulated her in a special video during the ceremony. “Not only am I one of your favorite actors, I’m also a proud, proud father of this year’s new Golden Globe Ambassador — my beautiful daughter Isan,” Idris said. “Hey Issie, I know you’re probably cringing right now.”