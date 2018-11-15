Rumor Control: Erykah Badu Confirms Whether Or Not Her ‘Fat Belly’s’ Full Of Baby #4
- By Bossip Staff
Erkyah Badu Responds To Pregnancy Rumors
Erykah Badu is responding to rumors that she’s expecting her fourth child. As previously reported fans were convinced that Erkyah’s expecting with Digable Planets rapper Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler after she posted the below video and cradled her belly.
According to the singer/doula who calls herself “Fat Belly Bella”, she’s just a little heavy for the holidays and her “club hasn’t been shot up.”
“Ain’t nobody shoot up the club, ok? Why I got to be pregnant every holiday season? 🤣just. Stop. Y’all trying to say I’m fat ?”
WELP! She is all about that fluffy-cuff season.
Remember this video???
Did YOU think Erykah was pregnant with Ishmael’s baby???
