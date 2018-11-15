Strange Times: Kim Kardashian Says She Has To “Educate” Kanye On Politics [Video]

The “Woke” Kardashian Explains Everything In A Talk With Van Jones

With an orange reality star minion and billionaire in the White House, you’d think we’d get used to this Twilight Zone world we’re in. But alas, things continue to be topsy-turvy and we have to find some way to manage.

The biggest reversals this year probably came from Kanye (formerly Koon-ye, but back to Kanye until further notice) West.

The same man who said “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people” was now shimmying his way into the White House trying to collaborate with Trump on some paper-thin ideas.

And now, his wife, reality star herself, Kim Kardashian is educating Kanye on politics?

The world.

Kim explained her relationship with Kanye in a talk with Van Jones at a Criminal Justice Summit. “He’s very not political, actually, he just happens to like Donald Trump’s personality, but doesn’t know about the politics,” she said. Kim then went on to say, “So, I’ve educated him recently. I think it gets really misconstrued. He will always say he was friendly with him before, and he’s the same person and friendly with him now. I could also co-exist with someone and still have different political views.”

Kim sat down with Jones in L.A. to discuss prison reform. Meanwhile, Kanye recently said he would take a break from politics, tweeting, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

Kanye hasn’t fully held true to his statement since he donated thousands of dollars to Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia. But at least this time, he’s taking a step in a de-coonified direction.

Kim also continues to be patient with her husband telling Van Jones, “Sometimes I always want him to have his own journey,” she said. “I just know his heart so I never really stress too much.” You can check out her full talk with Jones below.