Bangers: Here’s Your Reminder That #BlackInkCrew’s Miss Kitty Is Too PRETTY To Be Taking Ceaser’s Isht!

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11

Miss Kitty Is Very Prettyyyyy

Miss Kitty is a naturally beautiful woman. Raised in D.C., she works as Black Ink’s brand ambassador in Harlem and has to deal with immature coworkers and slack from her boss/ex-lover Ceaser. Frankly, we’re not feeling that Kitty had to put up with the disrespect Ceaser allows her to endure from any chick with an email address!

Let her do her job and shine. As a reminder, let’s not forget how BEAUTIFUL Kitty really is. Hit the flip.

 

View this post on Instagram

Getting back to this…

A post shared by 👄Miss Kitty Sovain👄 (@itskitsovain) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Hurry up and wait…

    A post shared by 👄Miss Kitty Sovain👄 (@itskitsovain) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011
    Categories: Bangers, For Your Information, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.