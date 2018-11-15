Bangers: Here’s Your Reminder That #BlackInkCrew’s Miss Kitty Is Too PRETTY To Be Taking Ceaser’s Isht!
View this post on Instagram
Don’t worry guys, I’m going to bring the blonde back! I am so in ❤️ with this look! —————————————— 🎨 MUA: @mannymua 💇🏾♂️ Hair Installed By: @kalief_w 🌟 Hair Provided By: @iamtracid —————————————— #BlackInkCrew #BlackInkCrewSeason7 #GreenScreenShorty #MissKitty #MissKittySovain #ItsKitSovain #SovainBeauty #MyArtistCommunity #MACCosmetics #AnastasiaBeverlyHills #ABH #KaliefClub #MakeupByManny #HairByTraciD #DontYallStartWithTheIThoughtYouWereSuchAndSuchBSEither
Miss Kitty Is Very Prettyyyyy
Miss Kitty is a naturally beautiful woman. Raised in D.C., she works as Black Ink’s brand ambassador in Harlem and has to deal with immature coworkers and slack from her boss/ex-lover Ceaser. Frankly, we’re not feeling that Kitty had to put up with the disrespect Ceaser allows her to endure from any chick with an email address!
Let her do her job and shine. As a reminder, let’s not forget how BEAUTIFUL Kitty really is. Hit the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.