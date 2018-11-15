Bangers: Here’s Your Reminder That #BlackInkCrew’s Miss Kitty Is Too PRETTY To Be Taking Ceaser’s Isht!

Miss Kitty Is Very Prettyyyyy

Miss Kitty is a naturally beautiful woman. Raised in D.C., she works as Black Ink’s brand ambassador in Harlem and has to deal with immature coworkers and slack from her boss/ex-lover Ceaser. Frankly, we’re not feeling that Kitty had to put up with the disrespect Ceaser allows her to endure from any chick with an email address!

Let her do her job and shine. As a reminder, let’s not forget how BEAUTIFUL Kitty really is. Hit the flip.