Flat Tummy Nightmare: Charli Baltimore Blasts Instagram Company’s RUDE AF Emails After Tea Left Her Debilitated
Charli Baltimore Spats With “Flat Tummy Tea”
Charli knows best! And the tea is trash…
A famous Instagram promoted tea company that claims to flatten stomachs has some explaining to do! Rap veteran Charli Baltimore had been working with the company “Flat Tummy Tea” until she says the tea left her hospitalized. She says she chose to ignore how ignorant the company handled her claims to have gotten sick from their product through emails, even when they froze her PayPal payment, apologized and fixed it.
To fast forward, Charli is still getting THREATENED by the multi-million dollar tea company to take down posts that tells the REAL deal about their potentially toxic tea.
Anddd that’s what I get for revisiting a relationship with these people @flattummyco !I fulfilled my end of the deal ! They act as if I was mixing it with Henny or something ! The 1st collaboration a few years ago went left because I was hospitalized and unable to post and the man handling the emails at that time couldn’t have cared less ..even after I sent him documents from the hospital
View this post on Instagram
Welp u know the saying ..fool me once ..Shame on u ! Fool me twice 🤷♀️anddd that’s what I get for revisiting a relationship with these people @flattummyco !I fulfilled my end of the deal ! They act as if I was mixing it with Henny or something ! The 1st collaboration a few years ago went left because I was hospitalized and unable to post and the man handling the emails at that time couldn’t have cared less ..even after I sent him documents from the hospital .Now this person here ? I have no idea ! This isn’t the only email.He was just adamant about me taking down my last post because their “tea “ wasn’t “ in it ..ok cool ..but then it turned into take all the posts down 🤔 after telling me I did a great job so hey no problem! Yes !u Pay people to promote “tea”! I don’t know too many people that wouldnt be like 🤷♀️why not …we post for freee anyway and promote whatever we wearing for free for fun so why not get paid .My problem,@flattummyco,is your employees ! Why do I always seem to get the ones who think they can speak to adults like they’re children !Your company went as far as putting a block on my paypal last year when I was in the hospital for your $ back .Yes, eventually u apologized and rectified the situation,but for your reputation not out of being dead ass wrong ! I digress tho ..per your request your posts were removed.Fuck your tea! And I can take this further with more emails from Elijah or I can pull my receipts from your worker DAN last year telling me to “do a post in the hospital “! In the hospital ? With IVS and tubes 🙄You people have at the least 5-10 different employees woo me at least 4-5 times a week so please remove me from ur “victim list”.Hire some respectful people and step ya game up .Professional adults don’t DEMAND things from other adults ! Elijah got it sounding like I posted a flat tummy sex tape and he was in it ! 😂FOH !!!!oh and P.S.I did say professional adults ! I am always professional unless I feel disrespected and then I can get real petty ! “Sighs “ shoulda listened to @theshaunabrooks
Charli got answered back from Elijah Simmons, the brand’s Influencer Marketer, after he emailed her “I need both of those posts removed now”. He threatened to launch a pay pal dispute…messy af!
View this post on Instagram
UPDATE:interesting to know 🤔my lawyer just told me u have a few lawsuits pending against your company ! I smell a civil lawsuit 😂😂😂😂told y’all ! This is what they do !Please do ! Cause I can’t wait to pull the receipts from when you guys did this EXACT same thing because I was in the hospital ! I will gladly involve my lawyer and let’s see who’s right or wrong ! @flattummyco is the Donald Trump of products ! Fuck y’all! I asked for an explanation as to why the posts needed to be removed and u offered none that’s all 🤷♀️ …oh and my email response was Fuck y’all and fuck y’all tea ! So leggo! I will boycott ya shit every day as soon as u go fuckin with my paypal acct ! Oh and they own several companies .I forgot to mention when I was hospitalized it wasn’t a tea they wanted me to promote ..it was a sneaky vaunt bra ! From my hospital bed !!!!! Yezzz how sexy 🙄 GTFOH ….PS! My stomach was flat from the RIP …..your tea had no baring on my waistline
What do you think of this? Did you ever trust those tea companies were telling the truth anyway?!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.