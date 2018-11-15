Flat Tummy Nightmare: Charli Baltimore Blasts Instagram Company’s RUDE AF Emails After Tea Left Her Debilitated

Charli Baltimore Spats With “Flat Tummy Tea”

Charli knows best! And the tea is trash…

A famous Instagram promoted tea company that claims to flatten stomachs has some explaining to do! Rap veteran Charli Baltimore had been working with the company “Flat Tummy Tea” until she says the tea left her hospitalized. She says she chose to ignore how ignorant the company handled her claims to have gotten sick from their product through emails, even when they froze her PayPal payment, apologized and fixed it.

To fast forward, Charli is still getting THREATENED by the multi-million dollar tea company to take down posts that tells the REAL deal about their potentially toxic tea.

Anddd that’s what I get for revisiting a relationship with these people @flattummyco !I fulfilled my end of the deal ! They act as if I was mixing it with Henny or something ! The 1st collaboration a few years ago went left because I was hospitalized and unable to post and the man handling the emails at that time couldn’t have cared less ..even after I sent him documents from the hospital

Charli got answered back from Elijah Simmons, the brand’s Influencer Marketer, after he emailed her “I need both of those posts removed now”. He threatened to launch a pay pal dispute…messy af!

What do you think of this? Did you ever trust those tea companies were telling the truth anyway?!