Bhad Bhlood: Iggy Azalea And Bhad Bhabie Catch Caucasian Kerfuffle At Cardi B’s Fashion Nova Soirée

Bhad Bhabie Throws Cup Of Water On Iggy Azalea

Cardi B’s Fashion Nova launch party was the place to be last night, but things apparently went awry when two women rappers caused an unbecoming fracas at the high-end event.

Where have we heard a similar story to this before? Anywho, as we previously reported Iggy Azalea and Bhad Bhabie have Becky beef because the bratty viral Dr. Phil told the truth about the washed up Aussie rhyme-sayer.

When the pint-sized pissant got a gander at Iggy at the party, she couldn’t help but do some clownery. A viral video clip clearly shows Bhabie sizing Iggy up and tossing her cup of water onto the rappers lengthy blonde tresses. After that, all mayo-splattered hell broke loose.

Imagine me scrambling around on the floor in a dirty night club trying to hit a teenage girl.

Girl. NO.

I’m grown and will simply have you REMOVED and continue enjoying myself.

🙄 #YouNotSpecial

Anything else from her mouth is ignored –

it’s too preschool for me. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 15, 2018

The ladies went to their respective corners to air out all the dirty laundry via their Instagram stories.

Iggy: I get that this lil’ girl has made a name for herself acting a fool on TV and online, but I’m a grown up. I’m not about to waste my energy on that s#!t or be fighting a kid in a club. C’mon, I’m here to get a bag. I’m here for a check. I left with a check. You left with your bag stuffed over there and you look silly. I’m not gonna be scrambling around on the floor with a 15-year-old girl from the internet.

Bhabie: Bye broke bich. Bye hoe. Glad u left with a bag cuz u certainly ain’t making no money from music anymore. It’s simple. Don’t talk all sorts of s#!t on the internet n come up to me like u my friend. Some of these hoes like u fake n 2 faced as f**k but I’m NOT that bich.

Iggy continued her play-by-play of the drink-throwing on Twitter.

Anyway I’ll let y’all know about the 2.7 million dollar distribution deal i came back to LA to sign later this week. I have big girl things to do –

Gotta go! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 15, 2018

Now y’all saw the video I’m sure you understand why I spent the rest of the night laughing and unbothered by that foolishness. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 15, 2018

Hope y’all keep that same pearl-clutching energy you had for Cardi and Nicki when s#!t popped off at the boujee white folks lil’ fashion week party.