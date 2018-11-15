Big Chain Take Lil Chain: YG Shows Off His Insane Jewelry Collections [Video]

YG Shows Off His Insane Jewelry Collection with GQ

YG is a man of few words, but he’ll always do a little talking when it comes to showing off his personal jewelry collection.

The Bompton native sat down with GQ recently to show off his stash of ice. Unlike some of the rappers who have been on the series, YG doesn’t show us everything he’s working with–but the little taste he does give is more than enough.

Take a look at some of YG’s jewels below: