Seriously?! Texas Professor Calls Cops On Black Student For Having Her Feet Up In Class

White Professor Calls Police On Black Student For Putting Her Feet Up

A Texas university recently launched two investigations following a white professor reportedly calling the cops on a black student during class…all because the student reportedly propped her feet up on a lecture hall chair.

The absolutely ludicrous incident occurred Monday at the University of Texas at San Antonio. A man who was in the class posted a now-viral video in which the black student—identified as Paige Burgess—was seen being escorted out of the classroom by police.

“So this happened today in class, a girl had her feet up and the professor called the police after calling our class uncivil,” Apurva Rawal captioned the video on Twitter. As shown in the footage below, Burgess complies with the officers and calmly gathers her things before leaving the lecture hall.

So this happened today in class, a girl had her feet up and the professor called the police after calling our class uncivil 😬 pic.twitter.com/spq0ShXiFU — Apurva Rawal (@ApurvaYRawal) November 12, 2018

According to reports from NBC News, the woman who alerted authorities is biology professor Anita Moss. UTSA President Taylor Eighmy confirmed that officials had spoken with the student as well as Moss about the incident, who agreed to stop teaching the class for the rest of the school year.

Rawal later tweeted that the incident upset him, as Burgess was not being disruptive. He said the educator went on a “tirade,” accusing students of being uncivil and not paying attention during her lessons. Rawal also claimed Moss cut class short because her “ego was bruised.”

This is me in Anita Moss’ 2053 Bio classroom. Upon entering class I was told I needed to leave or would be escorted out by officers, I never disobeyed the student code of conduct. Not once. A police report is being filed atm, this is just the beginning. Thanks for your support! https://t.co/YUZGmwgFa7 — pistachio 🍂🍁 (@FavoritePaigeee) November 12, 2018

Following the circulation of the video, people on Twitter have since dubbed the professor #BioBetty.

“We are currently conducting two separate investigations into the matter, one on potential discrimination…and the other on classroom management,” UTSA President Taylor Eighmy wrote in a letter to students. “No matter the outcome of the investigations, the incident shows issues that extend far beyond the events of yesterday. The reactions expressed through social media, emails, phone calls and group meetings I’ve attended confirm that feelings of marginalization on the part of some students—especially our African American students—are real and profound.”

Absolutely ridiculous.