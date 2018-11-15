A Lil Positivity: Lil Jon Has Opened Up A Second School In Ghana

Lil Jon Has Just Opened Up Another School In Ghana

Just last year, music legend turned philanthropist Lil Jon assisted in opening a primary school in Ghana, Africa. It looks like that experience had somewhat of an effect on the rapper, because Jon has continued his efforts for the cause, now opening a second primary school in the village of Mafi Atitekpo.

“Mafi Atitekpo DA Primary School” was finished in December 2017 and inaugurated in July. The school currently has 313 children enrolled. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Lil’ Jon’s first school, built in honor of his late mother Carrie M.Smi, enrolled almost 250 students. This means that now between both schools, over 550 young scholars are receiving an education because of Lil Jon’s efforts. Amazing!⠀⠀⠀

According to reports from the people over at Hot New Hip Hop, Lil’ Jon contributed $70,000 to construct the schools, in conjunction with Pencils of Promise, an organization that has helped build 492 schools with approximately 100,000 children enrolled. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

In a statement regarding the latest addition, Lil Jon said, “Last year, I went with my family to open up my first Pencils of Promise school in Ghana, and now to have over 300 kids already enrolled in my second school there is incredible…It’s been really fulfilling to see the impact these schools have made on so many of these children’s and families’ futures.”

Lil Jon has been making huge moves in silence, but that makes his efforts to help the youth all the more meaningful since he’s not doing it for any sort of recognition.

Shoutout to the Atlanta native on his latest philanthropic achievement, we’re sure there’s a lot more where that came from.