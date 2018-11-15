Stay Winning: Jay Rock Continues His Streak By Dropping A Visual For “For What It’s Worth” [Video]

Jay Rock Drops A “For What It’s Worth” Video

Jay Rock’s album Redemption dropped back in June, but the Watts rapper has a way of making his music new and exciting even months after it’s released.

Before the 2019 rolls around, Eastside Johnny is going to make sure he caps the year off by giving us loads of fresh content. This week, Rock dropped a brand new visual for “For What It’s Worth” that’ll keep you guessing the whole way through.

Check out the entire video down below: