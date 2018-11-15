First Lady Fo’ Life: Michelle Obama Hilariously Describes Her First Kiss & Takes A Trip To Costco With Ellen [Video]

Michelle Doesn’t Hold Back Details

Michelle Obama continues to prove she’s the First Lady from around the way with priceless Southside tales she discusses in her new book Becoming.

The Chicago native visited Ellen and the two went through an excerpt in her book where she describes her first kiss with a guy named Ronell (pronounced Rah-nell in the words of Michelle — “that’s the Black Ronell”).

Michelle was already leading the way in 8th grade, having arranged the first kiss outside her house. She then goes on to describe her very first kiss in early childhood and she recalls a hilarious memory of her daughter’s prom night in the clip below.

This wasn’t the only shenanigans Michelle got into with Ellen. The two also took a trip to Costco for her book signing and of course, Ellen made the experience as wild as it could possibly be. Check it out below!