Tweets Is Done: Jelani Cobb’s Savage Response To Van Jones Trump Sycophancy Wins Twitter

Jelani Cobb Responds To Van Jones Tweet With Hilariously Freaky Jill Scott Reference

Those of you who read Bossip religiously (thank you!) know that we love nothing more than when the subjects of pop culture and politics collide in a way that is unabashedly shady.

Enter New Yorker staff writer, Columbia University journalism professor, and political pundit Jelani Cobb. But first, allow us to explain what is going on.

Yesterday, Donald Trump endorsed a criminal justice reform bill that is purportedly going to reduce sentences for crimes the disproportionately affect people of color. The “First Step Act” is a bipartisan effort that many hope will get pushed through Congress with Trump’s support.

“Today, I am thrilled to announce my support for this bipartisan bill that will make our communities safer and give former inmates a second chance at life after they have served their time,” Trump said during brief remarks in the Roosevelt Room.

According to CNN, this is the gist of what the legislation aims to do:

…eliminate “stacking” provisions that result in offenders serving consecutive sentences for crimes committed using firearms; shorten mandatory minimum sentences, including reverting life imprisonment to a 25-year minimum for those convicted under the “three strikes” provision; and expand the “drug safety valve” to reduce the number of nonviolent drug offenders receiving mandatory minimum sentences.

This all sounds good and could be very important to many inmates who have been handed Klay Thompson numbers for crimes that simply ain’t that serious. That said, until this “act” becomes a law, we’re certainly not about to heap praise on Donald Trump, especially when we already know he doesn’t REALLY care about us.

But that didn’t stop CNN’s talking head Van Jones from going completely off the deep end just because Trump made this endorsement.

Give the man his due: @realDonaldTrump is on his way to becoming the uniter-in-Chief on an issue that has divided America for generations. Congrats to everyone on both sides who fought for this. #FIRSTSTEPact #CriminalJusticeSummit #CriminalJusticeReform #justicereform #Trump https://t.co/G9kI1C3gXy — Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 14, 2018

Vans effusive and brown-nosey excitement for Trump’s funky lil’ announcement left many who read the boot-licking tweet gagging with disgust. Jelani, however, would rather see someone else gag…

This was more entertaining when Jill Scott did it. https://t.co/GJA8AL0num — jelani cobb (@jelani9) November 15, 2018

Got eeeeeeem! Jelani Cobb wins, thank you for *coming* to his HEAD Talk.