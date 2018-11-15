Pregnancy Preciousness: Remy Ma & Papoose Have ‘Sock-Hop’ Themed Baby Shower
Let’s start with THE DRESS !! The amazing @KarenSabagOfficial has done it AGAIN!! Custom 50’s inspired beauty😍 We wanted to incorporate both pink & blue since we don’t know the gender of #theGoldenChild, but Karen swearsssss it’s a girl so somehow the dress ended up mostly pink😏I loveeeee it, especially the pink, white,& blue petticoat underneath (thank you Mommy Lydia💋) #RemyMa #RemAndPap #MeetTheMackies #BlackLove #RemyMArthaExperience
Remy Ma’s Baby Shower
Remy Ma and Papoose celebrated the impending birth of their “Golden Child” with a beautiful baby shower. The couple held their “Soda Shoppe Sock Hop” baby shower Wednesday which had a 50’s theme down to the costumes.. There was also a Pap’s Shake Shake counter and Remy’s diner complete with milkshakes.
Guests included Fat Joe, Lil Kim, JuJu and Yandy.
Remy & Pap’s Soda Shoppe Sock Hop 💃🏾🕺🏾🍿🥤🍦🍩🍔🍟🍕🧁🎈🎀🎼 Videographer: @KaydTV I had SOOOO much fun at my babyshower!!! I’m posting videos & pictures ALLL DAYYYY!! This may be my favorite event planning moment EVER!! Thank you to all my friends & family that came (still can’t believe almost everybody was dressed like the 50’s😊) We had sooo many gifts it took all of yesterday to open them all. Our baby is blessed👼🏽 #TheRemyMArthaExperience #RemyMa #RemAndPap #TheGoldenChild #BlackLove Sidebar: FRIENDS & FAMILY: I’ll be sending everyone their photos as well- this post DOES NOT mean you can start posting all the photos & videos y’all got on y’all smuggled in phones👊🏾😏 just hit up me or Pap first for approval💋
Remy previously told “The Real” that her baby shower would have a Grease theme and the color scheme would be pink and blue since they don’t know the child’s sex.
“I have all the girls coming who think I’m having a girl because we don’t know, they wear pink poodle skirts. All the girls that think it’s a boy wear blue poodle skirts,” she said. “And if you have no idea, you can just wear red or black. All the guys have to be dressed like greasers in the leather jackets.”
How cute were the Mackies? The cute couple will welcome their bundle of joy in just five weeks—do you think she’s having a girl or boy?!
The Proud Parents💃🏾🕺🏾 @papoosepapoose I love you more than words can express or explain We’ve been through so much and we always make it out…TOGETHER. I’m so excited. I’m so in love. I’m so happy. Thank you for always believing in me, for always putting me first, and for being the best husband EVER💋 35 weeks! Just 5 more to go 😍#BlackLove #MeetTheMackies #RemyMa #TheGoldenChild #RemAndPap
See more from Remy and Pap’s baby shower on the flip.
1950’s Grease Theme baby shower for #thegoldenchild was epic! Peace to my brothers @yaboymoe_40 @edubbdaproducer @standup456 💯💯 peace to the #queen @remyma You never cease to amaze 🙏🏿 #blacklove #thegoldenchild December is the BIG MONTH 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Papoose feat @remyma & @angelicavila #thegoldenchild song link in on my bio!! Produced by @suitstm 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
“Without love, there is no reason to know anyone, for love will, in the end connect us to our neighbors, our children and our hearts.” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace to my family @remyma @papoosepapoose and #TheGoldenChild, the baby shower was incredible…I love ya'll 💙. Even when they asked me to improv, I stuck to the script! #DJBEDTYME357 #Mr2official4bs #SheRapsImTheDJ #RemyMa #WhatsPopular #RemyMasDJ #RemyMafia #LoyaltyIsLove #BedteezyIfYouKnowMeLikeThat #Papoose
