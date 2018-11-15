Pregnancy Preciousness: Remy Ma & Papoose Have ‘Sock-Hop’ Themed Baby Shower

Remy Ma’s Baby Shower

Remy Ma and Papoose celebrated the impending birth of their “Golden Child” with a beautiful baby shower. The couple held their “Soda Shoppe Sock Hop” baby shower Wednesday which had a 50’s theme down to the costumes.. There was also a Pap’s Shake Shake counter and Remy’s diner complete with milkshakes.

Guests included Fat Joe, Lil Kim, JuJu and Yandy.

Remy previously told “The Real” that her baby shower would have a Grease theme and the color scheme would be pink and blue since they don’t know the child’s sex.

“I have all the girls coming who think I’m having a girl because we don’t know, they wear pink poodle skirts. All the girls that think it’s a boy wear blue poodle skirts,” she said. “And if you have no idea, you can just wear red or black. All the guys have to be dressed like greasers in the leather jackets.”

How cute were the Mackies? The cute couple will welcome their bundle of joy in just five weeks—do you think she’s having a girl or boy?!

