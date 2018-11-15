“I’m One Of Millions:” Jessie J Opens Up About Not Being Able To Have Kids

Singer Jessie J Reveals She Can’t Have Children

During a recent performance in London, England Jessie J revealed a highly personal detail about herself. The singer told the crowd at the Royal Albert Hall that she is unable to have children.

“So four years ago, I was told that I couldn’t have children, and it’s OK, I’m going to have children, trust me. When the doctor told me, my reaction was, ‘Oh hell nooooooo.'” “And I don’t tell you guys for sympathy, I’m one of millions of women, and of men, that have gone through this and will go through this, and it can’t become something that defines us. But, I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and of sadness. But, also to give myself joy and give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard,” she said.

Boyfriend Channing Tatum was looking on during the performance and gushed about his girl via social media.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” he tweeted. “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

See his tweet below and watch Jessie J open up about not being able to have kids here, plus some photos from her recent shows on the flip.