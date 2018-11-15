Black Indie Film ‘Black White & Blue’ Addresses Reality Of America Right Now [VIDEO]

BLACK WHITE & BLUE from TOP OF THE FOOD CHAIN FILMS, LLC on Vimeo.

Charlamagne Tha God, Toure And More Featured In Documentary About Trump’s America

We’d been waiting to share this one with you guys. We previously reported about the ‘Black, White And Blue’ film while it was still in production, but the film which explores police shootings of unarmed black people, the rise of Donald Trump and the ongoing racism in America is finally available after being released online on Oct 22, 2018 on Vimeo. The documentary was also recently added to Amazon on Nov 2, 2018. Charlamagne and Toure are among the cultural commentators featured in the project.

100% black owned, ‘Black, White And Blue’ was independently funded by and produced by Curtis Scoon for Top Of The Food Chain Films, LLC and directed and edited by Asia Norris. Theme song Black White & Blue” by Alexis Glenn is available on iTunes and all streaming sites.

If you’re interested in watching you can see it on Vimeo HERE and Amazon HERE.

Visit www.blackwhiteandbluefilm.com for more information.