The Fine A$$ Cast Of Black Ink Crew: Chicago Has Been Putting Their Bawwwwdies On Blast Between Seasons And We Are Thankful

The Black Ink Crew Cast Is Fine As Ever

The cast of Black Ink Crew: Chicago is known for having nothing but baes. Sure, they may be some dirty dogs in the mix and messy troublemakers here and there, but hey, they’re at least great to look at. Not only that, but they have spent the time between seasons get finer by the moment. The guys are out here hitting the gym and getting brolic, looking more panty melty with every video they post. As for the women? They stay getting fine, keeping their bodies tight, upping their fits and looking like whole meals.

So you know what we gotta do: give you the best of their looks in between seasons. We can’t wait for them to come back to our screens, so this will have to hold you over until then.