Beyoncé Buys Ivy Park Back From Topshop Owner Philip Green Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

Beyoncé Pulls Ivy Park From Topshop Amid Scandals

Beyoncé now owns her company Ivy Park in full, after buying it back from Topshop and owner Philip Green.

Mrs. Knowles-Carter has officially bought back Ivy Park–the fitness brand she helped launched approximately two years ago–from British billionaire Philip Green. The 66-year-old tycoon owns fashion giant Topshop and he is currently facing some pretty serious allegations of sexual harassment, bullying, and racism.

Ivy Park released a statement about their decision to take full ownership of the brand, saying, “After discussions of almost a year, [Beyoncé’s] Parkwood has acquired 100 percent of the Ivy Park brand.”

Topshop, whose parent company the Arcadia Group reportedly owned half of Ivy Park prior to Bey’s buy-back, will fulfill any existing orders for the brand.

Moving forward, fans can continue to purchase Ivy Park clothing on the label’s own website, but as of now, it’s unclear whether or not Beyoncé will shop her brand around to other retailers for another partnership.

Though the Financial Times was the first to report the deal, no financial information was released regarding the deal.

Do you think Bey did the right thing?