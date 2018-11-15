Spotted: Khloe Kardashian, Dream Doll & NeNe Leakes Attend Cardi’s Fashion Nova Launch Party
Cardi B X Fashion Nova Launch Party Photos
Before Bhad Babie and Iggy Azalea got into some (one-sided) caucasian kerfuffle, several celebs walked the red carpet for Cardi B’s Fashion Nova launch party.
Christina Milian was on hand for the event and rocked red…
while “Love & Hip Hop’s” Dream Doll came bustin’ out with colorful tresses.
Mommy Khloe wore black…
and parents to be A-1 and Lyrica matched in glasses…
while a pre-drink soaked Iggy Azalea kept things sleek…
and NeNe Leakes went green.
The lady of the hour was also on hand looking preppy in a skirt set and told fans her info for the line was TSL, Moschino, Gucci, Mugler, Chanel and Balmain.
YOU tell us; are you feeling these get ups???
More photos from the Cardi B X Fashion Nova launch on the flip.
15-year-old drink thrower Bhad Babie wore satin.
Kamaiyah was on hand…
as well as DJ Duffey…
and Dave East.
