Spotted: Khloe Kardashian, Dream Doll & NeNe Leakes Attend Cardi’s Fashion Nova Launch Party

Cardi B X Fashion Nova Launch Party Photos

Before Bhad Babie and Iggy Azalea got into some (one-sided) caucasian kerfuffle, several celebs walked the red carpet for Cardi B’s Fashion Nova launch party.

Christina Milian was on hand for the event and rocked red…

while “Love & Hip Hop’s” Dream Doll came bustin’ out with colorful tresses.

Mommy Khloe wore black…

and parents to be A-1 and Lyrica matched in glasses…

while a pre-drink soaked Iggy Azalea kept things sleek…

and NeNe Leakes went green.

The lady of the hour was also on hand looking preppy in a skirt set and told fans her info for the line was TSL, Moschino, Gucci, Mugler, Chanel and Balmain.

YOU tell us; are you feeling these get ups???

