Spotted: Khloe Kardashian, Dream Doll & NeNe Leakes Attend Cardi’s Fashion Nova Launch Party

- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN.com

Are you feeling these get-ups???

Cardi B X Fashion Nova Launch Party Photos

Before Bhad Babie and Iggy Azalea got into some (one-sided) caucasian kerfuffle, several celebs walked the red carpet for Cardi B’s Fashion Nova launch party.

Christina Milian was on hand for the event and rocked red…

Christina Milian

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN.com

while “Love & Hip Hop’s” Dream Doll came bustin’ out with colorful tresses.

Dream Doll

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / FayesVision/WENN.com

Mommy Khloe wore black…

Khloe Kardashian

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN.com

and parents to be A-1 and Lyrica matched in glasses…

A-1 Bentley, Lyrica Anderson

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN.com

while a pre-drink soaked Iggy Azalea kept things sleek…

Iggy Azalea

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / FayesVision/WENN.com

and NeNe Leakes went green.

NeNe Leakes

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

The lady of the hour was also on hand looking preppy in a skirt set and told fans her info for the line was TSL, Moschino, Gucci, Mugler, Chanel and Balmain.

Cardi B

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN.com

YOU tell us; are you feeling these get ups???

 

More photos from the Cardi B X Fashion Nova launch on the flip.

15-year-old drink thrower Bhad Babie wore satin.

Bhad Babie

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / FayesVision/WENN.com

Christina Milian

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / FayesVision/WENN.com

A-1 Lyrica

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / FayesVision/WENN.com

Dream Doll

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / FayesVision/WENN.com

Kamaiyah was on hand…

Kamaiyah

Source: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images) / Getty Images

as well as DJ Duffey…

DJ Duffey

Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

    and Dave East.

    Dave East

    Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

    Khloe

    Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / FayesVision/WENN.com

    Chanel Iman

    Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / FayesVision/WENN.com

