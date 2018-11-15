Gone Too Soon: Kim Porter Passes Away At Only 47-Years-Old

Kim Porter Found Dead, Likely From Pneumonia Complications

Prayers up for the Porter and Combs families… According to TMZ reports the model and mother of four has passed away.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they got a call to Porter’s Toluca Lake home around noon Thursday. According to emergency dispatch audio the call came in as a patient in cardiac arrest. A source close to Porter tells TMZ she’d been suffering pneumonia for several weeks, but no official cause of death has been released.

We followed Diddy and Kim’s relationship closely over the years through several breakups and makeups. The couple began dating in 1994 and share three biological children, son Christian, born in 1998 and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Starr born in 2006. Diddy has also maintained a father role for Kim’s son Quincy Brown, who was the product of her relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure.

Diddy’s rep Cindi Berger confirmed her death via TMZ stating:

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

This is just awful. We can imagine how difficult this must be for Kim’s family, particularly with the holidays right around the corner.