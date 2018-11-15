For Your Viewing Pleasure: Nas New Short Film ‘NASIR’ Brings Long-Awaited Visuals To Kanye-Produced Album [Video]

Nas Releases ‘NASIR’ The Film

Nas’ latest Kanye West-produced album NASIR has received VERY mixed reactions since its release. Part of the negative reaction is undoubtedly due to the bad taste that Kanye has left in the mouths of many who used to be fans of him and his music, the other part is simply that NASIR doesn’t live up to the standards of quality that an artist like Nas has set for himself over a long and successful career.

Today, we see the release of a short film that is accompanied by music from the album. If you’re into that sort of thing then press play below.

What do you think?