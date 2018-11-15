Is It A Wrap??? Jhene Aiko Explains Why She Completely Covered Up Her Big Sean Tattoo
Jhene Aiko Covers Up Big Sean Tattoo
Jhene Aiko is responding to rumors that she’s called it quits with her longtime love. Back in May Jhene denied rumors that she and Big Sean broke up and sarcastically said that the tattoo of his face on her forearm was “fake.”
The tattoo remark was, of course, a lie, but what is true is that Jhene’s covered up the piece with something else.
International tattoo artist Miryam Lumpini has confirmed that she recently did a cover-up for the singer of Pisces’ ruling planets Jupiter and Neptune.
The tattoo is for Jhene’s horoscope sign and for her March 16 birthday.
Jhene recently debuted her coverup tattoo at the 2018 Guggenheim International Gala pre-party in NYC.
Jhene’s since spoken up on her coverup tatt and according to her “no beef, all love”–which sounds a LOT like “an amicable split” to us.
Jhene and Big Sean haven’t been seen together (at least on a red carpet) since May.
Do YOU think it’s a wrap??? See more tweets from Jhene on the flip.
According to Jhene, Big Sean’s face didn’t’ “fit with the dragon” tatt.
Jhene didn’t cover up ALL of her tatts.
Big Sean is missing completely from her IG.
Jhene Aiko is completely missing from Big Sean’s IG.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.