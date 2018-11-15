Is It A Wrap??? Jhene Aiko Explains Why She Completely Covered Up Her Big Sean Tattoo

Jhene Aiko Covers Up Big Sean Tattoo

Jhene Aiko is responding to rumors that she’s called it quits with her longtime love. Back in May Jhene denied rumors that she and Big Sean broke up and sarcastically said that the tattoo of his face on her forearm was “fake.”

The tattoo remark was, of course, a lie, but what is true is that Jhene’s covered up the piece with something else.

International tattoo artist Miryam Lumpini has confirmed that she recently did a cover-up for the singer of Pisces’ ruling planets Jupiter and Neptune.

The tattoo is for Jhene’s horoscope sign and for her March 16 birthday.

Jhene recently debuted her coverup tattoo at the 2018 Guggenheim International Gala pre-party in NYC.

Jhene’s since spoken up on her coverup tatt and according to her “no beef, all love”–which sounds a LOT like “an amicable split” to us.

i covered ALL my tats w/ a big ass Dragon w/ a Phoenix wing breathing life and light into a new galaxy. NEW ART! NO BEEF! ALL LOVE! — Chilombo (@JheneAiko) November 15, 2018

Jhene and Big Sean haven’t been seen together (at least on a red carpet) since May.

Do YOU think it’s a wrap??? See more tweets from Jhene on the flip.