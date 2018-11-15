Chloe X Halle Bailey Host “grown-ish” Brunch In ATL And BOSSIP Gets The Scoop On Season 2 Boos And Beyoncé

grown-ish” fans from Atlanta, Georgia were treated to a special Sunday brunch with series stars Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey and executive producer Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry. With a DIY Denim Bar, endless chicken and waffles, and unique photo opps across the venue, “issa ‘grown-ish’ brunch” celebrated the upcoming season two premiere of “grown-ish” in the ultimate CalU fashion.

Monday the fun continued with a special event at Morehouse College, which gave students a special sneak peek at the season two premiere episode. Over 350 students from Morehouse and its neighboring HBCUs also got to attend a panel with Chloe, Halle and Jenifer, moderated by Angela Yee, co-host, The Breakfast Club, as they dove into what fans should expect throughout the next season.

“grown-ish” returns with back-to-back all-new episodes on Wednesday, January 2 (8:00pm EST), on Freeform.

Keep flipping for some exclusive info Chloe X Halle and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry gave BOSSIP about Jazz and Skylar’s love lives next season and if Beyoncé watches the show!