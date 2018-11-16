RIP: A Gallery Of Iconic Kim Porter Images Throughout The Years

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 23

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

2006 BET Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason Merritt/TERM / Getty

Iconic Kim Porter Images

Tragedy struck on Thursday when model and mother of four, Kim Porter unexpectedly passed away at the age of 47. Porter, who is a former parter of Sean “Diddy” Combs, left a mark with the loved ones and the entertainment world. She’s an iconic model, inspiring young black women throughout her career and being the muse for some of the most iconic musical moments in pop culture history.

We wanted to take the time to highlight some of her most iconic and unforgettable slayage moments on red carpets, runways, and out and about.

RIP to one of the most beloved people out there. A great mother, an inspiration and a beautiful human being.

2005 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Marc Andrew Deley / Getty

Akoo 2012 Fashion Presentation Hosted By Kenny Burns With Kevin Hart

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

2004 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The 77th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Sean Diddy Combs Press Conference

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

United Against Ebola Benefit

Source: Laura Cavanaugh / Getty

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Exclusive Birthday Celebration Presented By CIROC Vodka In Beverly Hills

Source: Film Magic, Inc. / Getty

    Continue Slideshow

    Oscars 2005 - Arrivals

    Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

    Haute Couture Fall-Winter Valentino 2002/03

    Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

    Patrick McMullan Archives

    Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

    Patrick McMullan Archives

    Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

    Patrick McMullan Archives

    Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

    Patrick McMullan Archives

    Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

    Patrick McMullan Archives

    Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

    Patrick McMullan Archives

    Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

    Dolce & Gabbana - Front Row - Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018

    Source: Venturelli / Getty

    Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' - Arrivals

    Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

    USA P. Diddy Birthday Ball

    Source: Rich Lee – PA Images / Getty

    Tom Ford - Arrivals - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

    Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty

    Sean 'P Diddy' Combs Royal Birthday Ball

    Source: Brian ZAK / Getty

    Ladylike Foundation's 2018 Annual Women Of Excellence Scholarship Luncheon - Red Carpet

    Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

    ICON Talks And Motion Picture Association Of America Host Black Male Excellence In Entertainment Awards Luncheon

    Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

    Kim Porter

    Source: Image Press/SplashNews / Splash News

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920212223
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.