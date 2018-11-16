RIP: A Gallery Of Iconic Kim Porter Images Throughout The Years

Iconic Kim Porter Images

Tragedy struck on Thursday when model and mother of four, Kim Porter unexpectedly passed away at the age of 47. Porter, who is a former parter of Sean “Diddy” Combs, left a mark with the loved ones and the entertainment world. She’s an iconic model, inspiring young black women throughout her career and being the muse for some of the most iconic musical moments in pop culture history.

We wanted to take the time to highlight some of her most iconic and unforgettable slayage moments on red carpets, runways, and out and about.

RIP to one of the most beloved people out there. A great mother, an inspiration and a beautiful human being.