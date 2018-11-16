Gawd Is Good: The Most Delectable Thirst Traps Of The Week – Nov. 10th– Nov. 16th

- By Bossip Staff
The Week’s Best Thirst Traps

The thirst trap. One of the greatest inventions of Al B. Sure’s internet. It’s the process of posting a pic to let the world know you got the sauce and to maybe entice some potential baes to hop in those DMs…maybe. Whatever the case, thirst traps are generally glorious on the eyes.

We know it’s hard to keep up with all of them, so we decided to make it a weekly tradition to round up the most bae-ful, thickest, glorious thirst traps posted on the internet each week. So hit that share button, let us know you appreciate it and we’ll keep the love going.

For now, take a look and enjoy…

🍭🍭🍭

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

#sporty

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Jus a Long Island girl from around the way…

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

40 feels and looks Delicious… @bodycompleterx 🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by DEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on

I look like I get what I want.

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

Leggings + sports bra @fineassgirls

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

    #Miami #midnight #madness 💦#Scorpio #season 🦂

    A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on

    sunshine @victoriassecret 💕

    A post shared by Duckie Thot (@duckieofficial) on

