For The Kiddos: Check Out The Full Trailer For Disney’s Live Action “Dumbo” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

It’s been about 77 years since the original Disney ‘Dumbo’ came out in US theaters. Now, today’s kiddies are getting an updated version of the cartoon classic — this time with live action actors and a dab of CGI. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that they have sense enough to skip the sequence in the film where Dumbo befriends A CROW NAMED JIM and all his jive-ebonics speaking crow friends…but we digress.

Does this look like something you and the fam will be checking out??

