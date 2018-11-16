Proud Papa Preciousness: Dwyane Wade Reveals The Name Of His Brand New Baby Girl With A Tattoo

Dwyane Wade Reveals His Daughter’s Name With New Tattoo

The Wade family is understandably over the moon with the new addition to their family — a baby girl they surprised their fans and supporters with late last week. The proud parents have shared a few pics of their new addition (sort of) but her name was a mystery…until earlier today.

Dwyane Wade commemorated the birth of his first daughter with a tattoo atop both of his shoulders depicting her name Kaavia James Union-Wade. He opted to leave her last name out of the tatt equation and just included her first and middle names, as he showed in a throwback post of the day he got the new ink while overseas.

#TBT Goes back to that one night in China when i decided to get my daughters name tattooed on me. Kaavia James Union Wade! #paternityleave

Awww, cute name! Of course, some fans were curious as to where the name James portion of Kaavia’s name factored in for Gabby and Dwyane’s new little lady. Gabrielle had an answer for just that.

Pretty name for what we’re sure is a pretty girl. We can’t wait for mom and dad to turn some full face pics loose of their little one…

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Instagram