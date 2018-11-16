Petty Peach: Eva Reaffirms That Her Hubby Is Her Daughter’s REAL Dad & Says THIS About Kevin McCall

Eva Marcille Says Michael Sterling Is Her Daughter’s Real Dad, Blasts Kevin McCall

Eva Marcille is once again speaking on her ex whose erratic behavior has made headlines. The newest addition to RHOA was on Wendy Williams this week and spoke on a number of topics including her Bravo debut and her fellow housewives.

Things got especially interesting however when Eva spoke on her “Deuces” baby daddy Kevin McCall whose been an absent father in her daughter Marley Rae’s life. Eva once again affirmed that Marley’s real dad is her new husband Michael Sterling.

“What’s amazing to me is that he thinks that biology is more important than being present,” said Eva. “Like, Marley knows her dad [Michael]. He picks her up from school. He gives her her life lessons. That’s her dad.”

Not only that she also added that because of his “extremely dysfunctional behavior”, he’s not in a safe space for himself or others so he shouldn’t be around their baby girl. Back in January Eva told Essence that she has no relationship with Kevin and is keeping it that way.

“We don’t have a relationship. He’s blocked on all my social media. I have full custody of my daughter and her dad is Michael Sterling, so he is a blast from the past and a memory. I do not let him affect my day-to-day in any shape, form or fashion, but I do pray him success, and moreso than anything, peace of mind. Marley is the priority, the biggest priority of my life, outside of my newest child and my fiancé. And at the end of the day, despite personal feelings, she deserves a level of stability, tranquility, and sanity. And [that’s] my job as a parent, no matter how hard it is for me to provide that for her, but that’s my job.”

Eva makes a good point, Kevin isn’t very stable. Remember when he hinted that he was disowning little Marley?

Do what’s best for your daughter, sis.

See more of Eva on Wendy below.