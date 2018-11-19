Pretty Poodle Pordy: These Savory SGRho Snacks Came To Slayyy All RHOvember ’18

View this post on Instagram

My Sorors all BAD !!! The T.R.U.T.H is REAL!!!! It’s RHOvember this is how i feel! 💙💛🐩This will be my mood all month long!!!! Happy 96 years to all of my beautiful Sorors of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc!!! Love each and every one of you!!! 💙💛💙💛💙💛💛💙💙💛💛 #sigmagammarho #prettypoodle #rhovember #sgrho