Pretty Poodle Pordy: These Savory SGRho Snacks Came To Slayyy All RHOvember ’18
View this post on Instagram
My Sorors all BAD !!! The T.R.U.T.H is REAL!!!! It’s RHOvember this is how i feel! 💙💛🐩This will be my mood all month long!!!! Happy 96 years to all of my beautiful Sorors of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc!!! Love each and every one of you!!! 💙💛💙💛💙💛💛💙💙💛💛 #sigmagammarho #prettypoodle #rhovember #sgrho
Hottest SGRho Baes In The Game
THEE pretty poodles of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority are celebrating another magical RHOvember that marks NINETY-SIX years of sisterhood (with a side of slayyy) so you know we had to spotlight the brightest (and baddest) of the illustrious org for your viewing (and sharing) pleasure.
Peep the baddest Sigma Gamma Rho baes in the game on the flip.
View this post on Instagram
My Sorors all BAD !!! The T.R.U.T.H is REAL!!!! It’s RHOvember this is how i feel! 💙💛🐩This will be my mood all month long!!!! Happy 96 years to all of my beautiful Sorors of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc!!! Love each and every one of you!!! 💙💛💙💛💙💛💛💙💙💛💛 #sigmagammarho #prettypoodle #rhovember #sgrho
View this post on Instagram
💙💛Happy Founders’ Day SGRHO!!! SGRHO’s the only way to go!!! Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is celebrating 96 years of Sisterhood, Scholarship, and Service today! This sorority, that I’m pRHOud to be a member of, continues to fulfill the promise of #greaterservicegreaterprogress EEE-YIPPPP💙💛🐩 Shoutout to @thephotochase for picking me again to participate in his Greek Series this year! You bodied this as always! #sigmagammarho #sgrho #sgrho1922 #happyfoundersday #96
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
Happy 96th Founders Day To My Amazing Sorority ! 9 years ago I chose this sisterhood and what an amazing choice it was 💙💛 Hugs and kisses to all the Ladies Of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated……the support and love you ladies have continually shown me is so appreciated 🐩
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @lavishlifestyleboutique for this perfect dress for #MGOTATL💕 I got sooooo many questions about this dress….ladies visit @lavishlifestyleboutique for this number! Unit by @harrisjai install @transformationsbeautystudio 😍 @bloggingbeauties 💃💃💃 #atljournalist #connector #creator #media #mediagirlsontour #mgot18 #lavishdoll #promo #pink #dress #atlanta
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.