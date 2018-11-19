Pretty Poodle Pordy: These Savory SGRho Snacks Came To Slayyy All RHOvember ’18

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 20

Hottest SGRho Baes In The Game

THEE pretty poodles of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority are celebrating another magical RHOvember that marks NINETY-SIX years of sisterhood (with a side of slayyy) so you know we had to spotlight the brightest (and baddest) of the illustrious org for your viewing (and sharing) pleasure.

Peep the baddest Sigma Gamma Rho baes in the game on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Life is amazing it is what it should be💫

    A post shared by Noli (@noeliao_) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Pretty poodle @sweet_lanell

    A post shared by TropicanaPoodles (@floridapoodles) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Wassup 22!! Happy Founders Day Sorors!

    A post shared by Karagan 💙🐩💛 (@lady_karagan) on

    View this post on Instagram

    💛

    A post shared by Cheyenne🍍 (@belle_baie_) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.