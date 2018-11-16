Post-White House Washed: Michelle Obama Tells Jimmy Kimmel That She And Barack Are Boring Now [Video]

Michelle Obama Appears On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last night Michelle Obama appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and talked about how her life after 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is boring and nondescript. We find that VERY hard to believe, but we’ll hear her out lol.

Also, the ovation the Michelle receives is pretty touching. Damn, we miss the Obamas. Anywho, check out the interview below.

COME BACK TO US! *cry emoji*