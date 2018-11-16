Swirl Struck: Michelle Williams Tries To Defend Her Vanilla King From Being Dragged By The Innanets

Michelle Williams Stands By Her Man

Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson visited Atlanta this week and the couple stopped by “Frank Ski & Wanda In The Morning” to talk about their relationship and new show and Michelle was full of praise for her hubby-to-be ESPECIALLY after the internet dragged him for asking her if she took her meds during an argument about their racial differences.

Michelle heaped on the praises, noting that Chad is a faithful man, a committed man, a man whose eyes are amazing… She added that he checks off all the boxes on her list and that his outer matches his inner.

She also directly addressed the comment about the meds that got them both dragged on the net, revealing,

“That conversation that we were talking about happened the night before. It was not filmed, so people don’t know what I was saying to Chad for Chad to be like, ‘Did you take your meds?’ Now, I didn’t like when he said that. But people also did not hear when he apologized.” “I think that’s what irritates us,” Williams added. “We are a sound-bite generation. We won’t take the time and the effort to actually watch a whole episode. We will take a sound bite and we judge a person, we judge a show, we judge a relationship based off of one little clip. He apologized and I apologized for cutting. I got my Mama in me. I can cut you with my words.”

Michelle went on to say Chad isn’t the only one who’s told her that her words cut. Do you think she went too far in defending him or was it only right?

