Feeling This Hairstyle? Ariana Grande Finally Unravelled Her Genie Ponytail And Her Fans Are SHOOK

Ariana Grande Fans React To Her New Bob Hairstyle

Who is Ariana without her ponytail??? That’s like asking what’s peanut butter without jelly. Now fans have the answer, she’s a GROWN-UP snack.

Yesterday Ari shook her followers by showing off a more relaxed look, with her hair down seemingly cut into a long bob style. This is huge because she’s been seemingly rocking the same tresses every day, like a cartoon character for a number of years now. Are you feeling this new, more mature look on Ariana Grande. Try to look past the filter…

Cute! But her fans are still skeptical that she’s ditched the drawstring ponytail for GOOD.

Ariana taking off her hair fooling us for thinking she got a haircut pic.twitter.com/BjKluCVv0U — John (@TheBrownGlaceon) November 15, 2018

Hilarious. Other folks can’t seem to believe it at all. Peep more hilarity that ensued over Ariana ditching her signature hairstyle are the flip!