Cardi B Says Baby Kulture Looks Like An “Exotic” Mix Of Offset, Her Sister & Rihanna

Cardi B Describes Kulture’s Face As “Exotic”

Cardi B is gushing about her baby girl, and you would never guess WHO she says she looks like if you didn’t read it here.

Cardi B sat on her live Instagram feed while getting her face beat for her Fashion Nova party. The momma spoke about how gorgeous her little nugget of a baby Kulture is. She said, although baby girl doesn’t look like her she’s still pleased that God chose her “best egg” and Offset’s “best sperm”. And as far as her beautiful lips? They are a mix between her sister Hennessy and Rihanna. Do you think this means Kulture has a cute little Cupid’s bow like Rih?

Here’s the quote:

God took my best egg and God took Offset’s greatest sperm because this baby is so pretty. YO, her lips is crazy. Her lips is a mix of Offset, Hennessy and Rihanna’s lips. This might be Rihanna’s baby! I’m telling you, he’s just so exotic looking. She don’t even look like me…

Interesting! [See the clip here of Cardi talking about Kulture’s features. ] Hennessy and her sissy Cardi B do bear resemblance, but we see what she means about her plump lips. Can you picture these on a baby?

We can’t wait to see baby Kulture for ourselves.