Lambs Assemble! Mariah Carey’s ‘Glitter’ Tops iTunes Chart 17 Years Later Thanks To #JusticeForGlitter

Mariah Carey stans will go to the end of the earth for their whisper-powerhouse queen and this week the lambs proved their ride-or-die mentality.

Out of all of Mimi’s hit albums, Glitter was notorious for being one of her worst albums in terms of sales and reception. The project was released in conjunction with her 2001 movie Glitter, which was royally panned by critics and the album itself turned out to be Mimi’s lowest selling album up to that point.

But now, 17 years later, the lambs will NOT have any Glitter shamming in 2018. Thanks to a #JusticeForGlitter campaign, the album has surfaced on the iTunes album chart, skyrocketing to the number one spot, according to Rolling Stone. This all happened only one day before Mariah’s new album release Caution.

Glitter had no sort of re-release or playtime on a popular T.V. show, and it’s not even available to stream on major music sites like Apple Music or Spotify. Its revival was a little bit accidental and a whole lot of fan love.

“People often think it’s a bad album because they associate it [with] its movie, but it’s actually really good and underrated,” one Mariah Carey fan, Kenny, told Rolling Stone. He helped lay some of the groundwork for the album’s revival thanks to a Mariah Carey calendar he made and his vocalized support for Glitter.

More Mariah fans followed suit.

The people behind the Twitter account @MariahTrends told Rolling Stone, “We thought it was a cool idea so we jumped onboard.” Mariah Trends encouraged their nearly 10,000 followers to stream Glitter. However, since Glitter is missing from a lot of streaming services, the Lambs were encouraged to buy it. Luckily, the album had been marked down to $4.99 a few months prior, so it was no major investment. “We carried on per usual, then we noticed that Glitter was getting a small bump,” the people behind Mariah Trends said.

Soon the #JusticeForGlitter hashtag resurfaced after it first appeared years ago thanks to people’s support for the album.

Glitter broke the all-genre iTunes Top 100 on Monday and the soundtrack continued to climb, going up more than 40 spots the next day. Even Mimi noticed the climb and she tweeted the #JusticeForGlitter hashtag once the album broke into the Top 10 on iTunes on Tuesday.

Not sure what's happening but I love it! The lambily is amazing at getting #JusticeForGlitter 💕✨ https://t.co/VYt2OsEXze — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 14, 2018

By Wednesday night, Glitter was at number one. Mariah couldn’t be happier.

I have to dedicate today's #tbt to Glitter, which is currently #1 on the iTunes albums chart, 17 years after its release and on the eve of my new album release! My fans are THE BEST 💖💖💖 #JusticeForGlitter!! LET'S GO #CAUTION⚠️ pic.twitter.com/i2v8Zkp1oy — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 15, 2018

Until the next Lambily campaign.