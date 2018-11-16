Tyler The Creator Dropped A Six-Track, Grinch-Inspired EP Because Of Course He Did

Tyler The Creator Releases A Surprise Christmas Album

If there’s one thing we can always expect with Tyler the Creator, it’s that we really never know what to expect. With that being said, it probably goes without saying that a lot of us probably never thought of the rapper as the Christmas album type–but he’s here to prove us wrong this holiday season.

TONIGHT. CHRISTMAS SONGS BY ME, SOME 'THE GRINCH' THEMED. https://t.co/HkqVvxLq0w — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 15, 2018

Within the last couple of weeks, the California native has released a handful of original and reworked Christmas tracks. The first two that hit the airwaves were singles off the official soundtrack for Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch, which just landed in theaters last week. The third release was called “Lights On,” a cut featuring Santigold and Ryan Beatty that appears on Tyler’s brand new holiday EP.

The six-track project, titled Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, officially dropped on Thursday night. It includes songs titled “Whoville,” “When Gloves Come Off,” and “Cindy Lou’s Wish” in addition to those mentioned above.

Not only is this EP exciting because of how unexpected it is, but this actually marks Tyler’s first project since his 2017 release Flower Boy. Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch also arrives only a few days after he hosted his annual Camp Flog Gnaw music festival at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium. The event was a huge success, which included performances by Earl Sweatshirt, ASAP Rocky, Jaden Smith, Kanye West, and Kid Cudi.

Are you here for a Tyler The Creator Christmas album?!