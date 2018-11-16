Republican Rigging: Watch Mississippi Governor Cindy Hyde-Smith Talk About Her Love Of Voter Supression
Mississippi Governor Cindy Hyde-Smith Caught Endorsing Voter Suppression
The topic of voter fraud is a big crock of s#!t. By all measures, there has never been a reported case of widespread voter fraud that tilted an election despite Donald Trump’s fear-mongering claims.
There are not hundreds of thousands of dead people miraculously voting from the afterlife.
But Republicans will take whatever shady advantages they can get because they know that a majority of America as presently constituted doesn’t really rock with their oppressive political agenda.
Enter Mississippi Governor Cindy Hyde-Smith. The saggy sack of saltine crackers was caught on camera literally talking about how voter suppression of liberals is her winning strategy.
Of course, conservative defenders will say some dumb s#!t like “she was being sarcastic, she was joking”.
*Waka Flocka “OK” GIF*
