Republican Rigging: Watch Mississippi Governor Cindy Hyde-Smith Talk About Her Love Of Voter Supression

Mississippi Governor Cindy Hyde-Smith Caught Endorsing Voter Suppression

The topic of voter fraud is a big crock of s#!t. By all measures, there has never been a reported case of widespread voter fraud that tilted an election despite Donald Trump’s fear-mongering claims.

There are not hundreds of thousands of dead people miraculously voting from the afterlife.

But Republicans will take whatever shady advantages they can get because they know that a majority of America as presently constituted doesn’t really rock with their oppressive political agenda.

Enter Mississippi Governor Cindy Hyde-Smith. The saggy sack of saltine crackers was caught on camera literally talking about how voter suppression of liberals is her winning strategy.

Cindy Hyde-Smith on voter suppression: "And then they remind me, that there's a lot of liberal folks in those other schools who that maybe we don't want to vote. Maybe we want to make it just a little more difficult. And I think that's a great idea." Nov 2nd in Columbus, MS. pic.twitter.com/OxNY77XCft — Lamar White, Jr. (@LamarWhiteJr) November 15, 2018

Of course, conservative defenders will say some dumb s#!t like “she was being sarcastic, she was joking”.

*Waka Flocka “OK” GIF*