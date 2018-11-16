Rest In Paradise, Queen: Devastated Celebs Pay Their Respects To Beloved Supermom & Friend Kim Porter

View this post on Instagram

this is heavy. heartbroken about this man. we lost a real one today, beautiful inside and out. so many will be affected by this, some won’t even know why…but the whole world was graced by the vibrance in your spirit. My deepest condolences to the ones that were blessed enough to know, meet, and love her! Such a special soul man! This don’t even feel real! May God comfort and protect her children and loved ones! RIP @ladykp