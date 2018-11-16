Rest In Paradise, Queen: Devastated Celebs Pay Their Respects To Beloved Supermom & Friend Kim Porter
this is heavy. heartbroken about this man. we lost a real one today, beautiful inside and out. so many will be affected by this, some won’t even know why…but the whole world was graced by the vibrance in your spirit. My deepest condolences to the ones that were blessed enough to know, meet, and love her! Such a special soul man! This don’t even feel real! May God comfort and protect her children and loved ones! RIP @ladykp
Celebs React To Kim Porter’s Shocking Passing
We’re all saddened by the heartbreaking passing of beloved supermom and friend Kim Porter who lived a beautiful life that touched everyone including your fave celebs who paid their deepest respects in touching posts that showed just how loved and respected she was.
Hit the flip for the heartbreaking celebrity reactions to Kim Porter’s untimely passing.
Gone Too Soon I would have hugged you more, we would have laughed more, I would have smiled more, I would have held your hand, I would have told you I love and appreciate you more, I would have told you how proud of you I was, I would have told you what you mean to me and my family, I would have enjoyed our friendship more, and I would never thought we’d be saying goodbye so soon. I love you Kim Porter my Big Sister….Miss you already. My heart is heavy but I understand the mystery of life and overstand that every beginning has an end. My love goes out to the entire family in this difficult time. Til we meet again..I love you and I’m proud of you Kim. God must have needed you more. #RipKimporter #Gonetoosoon #RIP 💔
Whenever we linked up, believe me it was a turn up! I was on set today when i got the call and after that, i have been no good! Can’t believe I’m posting this saying goodbye Kim! My deepest condolence to the children and family of Kim’s! Fly baby girl and Rest In Peace @ladykp 👏🏾 #swipe
My heart aches for Kim Porters children😥 Dear Lord give them strength to lean on each other😥😞 Kim loved her kids with all her might… She was so PROUD of them & they LOVE their mother so much😞Prayers for Justin also she was like a 2nd mom to him & prayers for @diddy & @officialalbsure during this difficult time… for those that know you Kim will always remember your SMILE & LAUGH & KIND HEART🙏🏾💔
Man I am super sad to hear about the loss of @ladykp she was a very sweet, amazing woman & mother. Although I didn’t see her much I considered her as a friend. So devastating to be writing this about such a young mom!! Pls keep her kids & her family up lifted in prayer! You will truly be missed.. May your beautiful soul R.I.H 👑💔
I know you’re somewhere in shambles @diddy so I want to send you all my love brother & wish you & the family peace in your time of grief. Kim was a beautiful soul in & out & I am completely shocked by the news of her passing. My most sincerest condolences to @quincy, @kingcombs & the girls I’m so sorry for your loss… we really lost a REAL ONE 🙏🏾
@ladykp I don’t even know what to say. Anytime you were in a room it was lit up. Your energy was always on 100. I saw you, hugged you .. just last week. You didn’t even look like you were battling anything. May god watch over your children and loved ones. Heaven has definitely gained an angel. Rest In Peace.
Im just waking to this, There are no emojis no words but still i will try to speak …my heart is broken, I pray now for Kims swift rise to the kingdom , she is free from the trappings of the flesh, she is an angel now. So now i can only pray for some comfort and peace for her beautiful children and for Sean ..i pray for all of her extended family here on earth i have loved this women for almost 30 Years she was a very sweet compassionate angel ..and a queen At this time We must remember our respective spiritual beliefs God took her out of suffering and into pure freedom ,into heaven ..she has achieved the ultimate Goal ..She leaves us today, loved by all who knew her #RipKimPorter 🙏🏾🕉
