Pure Comedy: Jimmy Fallon & The Roots Taste Thanksgiving Pringles And Other Holiday Snack Food [Video]

Jimmy Fallon, Questlove, And Black Thought Taste Holiday Snacks

The holiday season is in full effect, but not everybody has the time or the resources for a full-on, extravagant Thanksgiving dinner–but luckily, there are snacks for that.

On The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, along with The Roots’ resident foodie members Questlove and Tarik, tasted and rated some of the weirdest snack combinations they could find. This included the trio munching on turkey & stuffing Pringles, mac & cheese candy canes, and they even taste some crickets.

Their reactions to these interesting flavor combos are pure comedy, check out the entire segment below: