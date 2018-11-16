Scamming Made Simple: Thieves Stole 3 Days Worth Of Louis Vuitton Shipments By Lying To UPS

Louis Vuitton Store Has Thousands Of Dollars In Product Stolen

One Louis Vuitton store had thousands of dollars worth of product stolen from them, and all the thieves had to do was tell UPS they worked there. Sometimes scamming is a lot more straight-forward than you’d think…

Thieves managed to walk off with three days worth of Louis Vuitton shipments after lying to UPS and saying they worked at the store. According to San Francisco ABC affiliate KGO, the conspirators made off with merchandise intended for the store by calling UPS and feeding them some false info. They claimed that the basement of the store where the stock was kept had flooded and requested that they halt all deliveries to the store.

Following the call, one of the thieves showed up to the UPS Center, told them he was from the high-end retailer and walked out the door with the expensive deliveries. “The police department received a report from a local shipping company that some high-end merchandise destined for a U.S. retailer had been stolen” was all that the local police would say of the incident.

KGO spoke to a former FBI agent named Rick Smith, who said that UPS had to have dropped the ball on some of their security protocols for this seemingly simple heist to come to fruition. “There’s got to be some sort of process, security procedures for contacting the vendor and then confirming that they had a problem with their water problem there,” he explained.

Neither the Louis Vuitton store in question and UPS are willing to comment on the theft. The exact amount of LV that was stolen hasn’t been revealed, but according to reports from KGO, the thieves stole three days worth of shipments totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of the retailer’s expensive bags and clothing.