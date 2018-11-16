Hallelujeeer: Clark Sisters Biopic Is On The Way Thanks To Queen Latifah, Missy & Mary J. Blige

The Iconic Group Announces The News On Instagram

Whether you’re a holy-ghost-filled sanctified Christian or a sporadic Church-visitor heathen, you’ve most likely heard of or been impacted by The Clark Sisters.

The celebrated gospel group has inspired countless amounts of singers and their legacy will live on in a new biopic slated for 2019.

The group confirmed the project on their Instagram page, saying the movie will be titled You Brought the Sunshine: The Story of the Clark Sisters.

According to Shadow and Act, Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah and Mary J. Blige are attached to produce the movie. There’s no news yet on who will be cast in the film and when shooting will begin.

It’s set to debut on Lifetime, where Queen Latifah has a production deal…so in other words, we’ll keep our fingers crossed and send our prayers up.

The Clark Sisters include Karen Clark Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Jacky Clark-Chisholm, and Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark-Terrell. Each of them are respected singers in their own right, but together, the group pioneered some of the gospel sounds heard today. They were one of the first gospel acts to cross over to mainstream and their impact is felt not just in gospel music but with artists such as Faith Evans, Brandy and more.

Their most popular songs include “Is My Living In Vain,” and the Gold-certified hit “You Brought The Sunshine.”

Wendy Williams notoriously didn’t put any respect on The Clark Sisters’ name this year when she told them to step up their game after Snoop Dogg got a #1 gospel album.

Twitter swiftly dragged Wendy and later, she expressed regret for her words. She invited the gospel queens to her show, but they have yet to reply.

Busy making a movie, I’m sure.