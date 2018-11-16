Town Biz: A Sheepish Draymond Green Addresses His Brat Rant Toward Kevin Durant

Draymond Green Addresses Incident With Kevin Durant

Yesterday we reported that the Golden State Warriors suspended their emotional forward Draymond Green for one game following an ugly incident where he called Kevin Durant everything except a child of God.

Draymond addressed the current status of relationship with Kevin Durant and tried to deflect his juvenile outbursts with claims of an upcoming championship. Like that makes it ok…

Draymond Green’s very long statement on the KD situation pic.twitter.com/itXd3a7SMP — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 15, 2018

This guy is something else…SMFH.