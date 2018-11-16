Tamery Mowry & Adam Housley Say Their Final Goodbyes To Late Niece, Alaina

Tamery Mowry & Adam Housley Bury Late Niece Alaina

Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley are in our thoughts as they buried their late niece on Thursday, November 15.

18-year-old Alaina Housley was a victim in the Thousand Oaks shooting that left 12 dead at the Borderline Bar & Grill after a Marine Corps veteran opened fire. After catching wind of the mass shooting, Tamera went on Twitter to respond to a tweet from Alaina’s roommate, as the young woman said Alaina was missing.

Soon after, Alaina’s family confirmed her untimely death, saying in a statement:

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks. Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Now, Tamera and Adam have laid their beautiful niece to rest. Tamera wrote on Instagram yesterday:

“Today we lay you to rest sweet angel. I’ll miss you forever and your sweet smile. Until we meet again💕 This quote was sent to me by my friend David. When I am having a challenging day, I cling to it.”

Adam previously wrote on his own account:

He was so excited to give you these flowers and as today as we celebrate his 6th birthday he says you are in his heart Alaina. We miss you so..but I know you are here and you are with him. Please be his guardian angel and Arian’s. Happy birthday Aden, as sad as we are, we are so blessed you have a heart like your cousin and we know you will carry her spirit for the rest of your life and make this world a better place. #thehousleys #adensbirrhday #alainasvoice#enough

So sad…we are keeping the Housley family in our prayers at this time.